Wood Ducks Reading Program Continues Thursday May 9

Kinston, N.C. - For the third year, the Down East Wood Ducks, the Kinston Free Press and Lenoir County Public Schools are teaming up to create a reading program. The program is part of the larger partnership between the Wood Ducks and The Free Press. All three stakeholders have a vested interest in increasing literacy in Lenoir County. The second reading day of the season will take place on Thursday, May 9, from 10-11 a.m.

Media is invited to attend as Wood Ducks pitchers Alex Eubanks and Josh Advocate read to students at Southeast Elementary School. Additionally other Wood Ducks players will be reading to students at Northeast Elementary and Northwest Elementary, however these sessions are closed to the media.

For more information on the Wood Ducks reading program, please contact Alexa Kay at akay@woodducksbaseball.com.

