Brewers release INF Dallas Carroll, transfer OF Wes Rogers from short-season Rocky Mountain to the Mudcats
May 7, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the release of INF Dallas Carroll by the Brewers and the transfer of OF Wes Rogers to the Mudcats from short-season Rocky Mountain.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the disabled list.
In summary:
5/7: INF Dallas Carroll released by Milwaukee Brewers
5/7: OF Wes Rogers transferred from Rocky Mountain Vibes to Carolina
The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
