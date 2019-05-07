Hillcats Outhit Dash in Tuesday's 10-6 Loss

May 7, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Despite collecting 12 hits, Winston-Salem was unable to keep up with the Lynchburg Hillcats, as the Dash fell 10-6 on a rainy Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Jameson Fisher and Carlos Perez each had three hits apiece, as the Dash (16-14) scored runs in five separate innings. But, the Hillcats (16-15) bats were even more potent, as Lynchburg scored 10 runs on 14 hits.

After the Hillcats jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, the Dash got on the board in the bottom of the second. Zach Remillard cranked a solo homer to left for his second home run of the season, cutting the Lynchburg lead to 2-1.

Winston-Salem took its only lead in the bottom of the fourth. Fisher led off the inning by doubling off the wall before moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by Remillard. Craig Dedelow then brought Fisher home with a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game at two.

With two outs in the inning, Perez continued the rally with a single through the left side. After a Tate Blackman walk, Yeyson Yrizarri bounced a single through the right side to score Perez and give the Dash a 3-2 edge.

Lynchburg did much of its damage in a four-run fifth inning. With Winston-Salem leading 3-2 entering the frame, the Hillcats began to rally with two outs against Dash starter Lincoln Henzman (1-1). With Steven Kwan already aboard, Lynchburg strung together five straight singles to score four runs in the frame and take a 6-3 lead.

As the rains started to pour down at BB&T Ballpark, the Hillcats added to their lead in the top of the sixth. Luke Wakamatsu led off the frame with a walk. After Kwan grounded into a fieder's choice, Austen Wade banged a double off the wall in right-center field to score Kwan and make it 7-3.

Craig Dedelow pulled the Dash closer in the bottom of the sixth. Dedelow led off the inning with a 420-foot blast onto the concourse in right-center field to make it 7-4. The solo shot was Dedelow's fifth home run of the season.

Winston-Salem pulled back within two runs of the Hillcats in the seventh. Madrigal led off the inning with a walk. After a Steele Walker popout, Fisher singled to push Madrigal to third. Remillard then walked to load the bases with one out. Then, a Robert Bloom wild pitch to Dedelow allowed Madrigal to score to make it 7-5. However, Broom retired Dedelow and Perez to preserve the two-run lead.

After Lynchburg added a run in the top of the eighth the Dash pulled back within two in the bottom half of the frame. Blackman led off the inning with a single before reaching second on a wild pitch by Jared Robinson. Madrigal then stroked his second hit of the night by singling into right field to score Blackman and make it 8-6.

However, the Hillcats added two more in the top of the ninth on a Mike Rivera double and Steven Kwan sacrifice fly to make it 10-6.

Winston-Salem will continue its three-game series with Lynchbug Wednesday morning. Right-hander Zach Lewis (2-1, 5.18 ERA) is set to take the bump for the Dash against fellow righty Nick Gallagher (1-0, 2.38 ERA) for the Hillcats. The game is the second of three Education days at BB&T Ballpark this season. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m., and fans can catch all the action at wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

The three-game set with Lynchburg will conclude Thursday night, and it will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics.

Highlights for the three-game series with Down East include a Fireworks Friday, a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night and live music on Saturday, and a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance, will take place following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.