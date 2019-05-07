Payton Henry to Receive Rawlings Gold Glove Award Trophy During May 9 Pregame Ceremony

ZEBULON, N.C. - Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Inc. will present Carolina Mudcats catcher Payton Henry with his 2018 Minor League Gold Glove Award® during a special pregame ceremony on Thursday, May 9 at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC.

Henry was one of nine Minor League Baseball players selected among qualifying players from the 10 domestic-based, full-season leagues to receive the coveted award last season. Over the years, the Gold Glove Award® has been bestowed on some of the game's greatest defensive players at each position and remains the highest symbol of defensive excellence.

Henry, 21, spent the entirety of the 2018 season with Class-A Wisconsin where he posted a .996 fielding percentage in 93 games behind the plate, allowing just six passed balls in 805.1 innings. Henry also recorded 78 assists and picked off four runners while throwing out 43.8 percent (46 of 105) of would-be base stealers last season.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Henry in the sixth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He is currently in his first season with the Mudcats and his first season at the Class-A Advanced level.

Presenting Henry with the prestigious award will be Andy Shultz, Assistant Director, Baseball & Business Operations for Minor League Baseball, Charlie Greene, Field Coordinator and Catching Instructor for the Brewers and Geoff Lassiter, President of the Carolina League.

Thursday's game versus Fayetteville at Five County Stadium will also include Thirsty Thursday and Carolina "Micro Brews" Night featuring a souvenir plastic beer stein giveaway for first 1,200 fans ages 21 and older. Micro Brews night is presented by Tryon Family Dentistry in Zebulon and will feature the Mudcats playing in their alternate Micro Brews jerseys and hats. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m., the pregame ceremony will occur shortly before first pitch.

Individual game tickets, season ticket packages, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

