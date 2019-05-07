C Evan Skoug promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis
May 7, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
A seventh-round pick by the White Sox in 2017 out of TCU, Skoug earns his first promotion to the High-A level. The 23-year-old played in 18 games before being called up to Winston-Salem.
The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five players on the injured list.
C Evan Skoug promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis
