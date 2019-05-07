Homestand Preview

May 7, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Head to Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium next week! The Potomac Nationals will be home for a seven-game homestand. They welcome the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) to the ballpark for a four-game series, followed by a three-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals). The week will feature Winning Wednesday, Public Safety Appreciation Weekend, Pokémon Day and Kids Day Sunday

Monday, May 13th vs. Down East Wood Ducks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Tuesday, May 14th vs. Down East Wood Ducks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Wednesday, May 15th vs. Down East Wood Ducks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Winning Wednesday: The P-Nats will host Nine Innings of Winning, where one lucky fan will win a prize each inning. Then, if the P-Nats win, fans can redeem their ticket for one of equal value to the next Wednesday home game (June 12th).

Baseball Bingo: Fans can pick up a card at Fan Assistance on their way in for a chance to get a bingo and win a prize.

Thursday, May 16th vs. Down East Wood Ducks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Friday, May 17th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Public Safety Appreciation Weekend: EMS Workers, Police Department members, Fire & Rescue Department members, nurses, doctors & surgeons can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5 with proof of ID.

Too Sweeto to be True Loaded Ticket Package: two adjustable hats, two refillable P-Nats mugs, two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork) and two grandstand tickets all for just $22! Additional loaded ticket packages (with one of each item) are available for $11 per package. All packages must be purchased 24 hours before game time.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Saturday, May 18th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5:30pm

Public Safety Appreciation Weekend: EMS Workers, Police Department members, Fire & Rescue Department members, nurses, doctors & surgeons can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5 with proof of ID.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Sunday, May 19th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 1:05pm Gates open: Noon

Pokémon Day: Come catch 'em all at the stadium! Look for hidden Poké Balls throughout the ballpark, stop by the trading station to exchange Pokémon cards and make sure to take a picture at photo booth! During the game, there will be a Guess the Pokémon contest on the video board.

Kids Day Sunday:

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Kids Exclusive Post-Game Player Autograph Signing: Kids 12 & under can receive autographs from two P-Nats players in the café area after the game.

Kids Eat Free: The first 200 kids 12 & under will receive a free hot dog and soda.

Post-game Catch in the Outfield

Caricature Artist: Fans can stop by the concourse, where an artist from Manis Creative will be set up (charge applies).

Touch a Bus, presented by OmniRide: OmniRide will have one of their buses on site for kids to explore.

Reading Program Day: Students who have participated in Uncle Slam's Reading Program will be recognized for their achievements in a pre-game parade.

Public Safety Appreciation Weekend: EMS Workers, Police Department members, Fire & Rescue Department members, nurses, doctors & surgeons can purchase a discounted grandstand ticket for $5 with proof of ID.

Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off on August 25th, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive.

Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday: Show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets or ticket plans, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.