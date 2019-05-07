Bleier to Join Keys on MLB Rehab Assignment

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher, Richard Bleier, will join the Keys on a Major League rehab assignment. Bleier is scheduled to pitch in the team's game on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. against the Potomac Nationals. Bleier has been on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder tendinitis.

Placed on the IL on April 11 (retroactive 4/10) Bleier, 32, was 0-0 with a 14.54 ERA in four games for the Orioles. He allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings to go with two home runs and four strikeouts. This will be his first time appearing in Frederick.

One of the Orioles best relievers in 2018, Bleier went 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 31 games. Over 32.2 innings, the left-hander allowed seven earned runs to go with four walks and 15 strikeouts. From April 7-May 9 he tossed 19.1 straight scoreless innings. Spanning 14 games, it tied the 11th longest streak in the American League last season.

Acquired by the Orioles from the Yankees in February 2017 for a player to be named later, Bleier came into this season with a 5-1 record and 1.97 ERA in 88 career appearances for the Orioles. He was originally selected by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 2008 draft out of Florida Gulf Coast University. That season he was named the Atlantic Sun Pitcher of the Year.

The Keys start a six-game homestand on Tuesday night, beginning with a three-game series against the Potomac Nationals at Nymeo Field. Right-hander Brenan Hanifee (2-2, 6.65) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by Nationals left-hander Nick Raquet (1-4, 8.72). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

