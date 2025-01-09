2025 Fireworks and Game Times Announced

January 9, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







The Frederick Keys are excited to announce game times for the 2025 season, with the home opener set for Wednesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Monday through Friday games will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday games will have a 6 p.m. start time. Sunday games will begin at 3 p.m. with the lone exception being Sunday, August 31 for Fan Appreciation Night, which will have a 6 p.m. start time.

Exceptions to the above game times are Thursday, June 12 (11 a.m.), Thursday, July 31 (12 p.m.), and Monday, September 1 (12 p.m.).

The Keys will be hosting Fireworks on all Friday and Saturday games throughout the season. Thursday, July 3 (7 p.m.) will be the Keys annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza and August 31 (6 p.m.) will be the only Sunday Fireworks show of the season.

Head on over to FrederickKeys.com or call 301-815-9900 to grab your ticket packages for the 2025 season and secure your seats early! Ten ticket flex packs are also available and offer the freedom of redeeming tickets in advance or day of game.

The Keys 2025 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.