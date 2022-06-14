'Wolves Take Series Opener in Altoona, Gain Ground in Playoff Race

June 14, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves held off a late comeback from the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday for a 7-4 win.

Quincy Nieporte opened the second inning with a triple off Altoona starter Mike Burrows. It was his first three-bagger since June 23, 2018 when he played with the Lakewood BlueClaws. Andre Lipcius then plated Nieporte with a single. Dillon Dingler and Parker Meadows helped load the bases with back-to-back base hits. Luis Carpio drove in Lipcius with an RBI fielder's choice before Gage Workman cleared the bases with a triple to give the SeaWolves a 5-0 lead.

The bats were quieted from both sides until the bottom of the seventh when Altoona got on the board against reliever Dario Gardea. Lolo Sanchez and Liover Peguero had back-to-back RBI singles to make it a 5-2 ballgame. Jared Triolo singled home both Sanchez and Peguero to cut the deficit to one. Triolo advanced to second on the same play after an errant throw to the plate from Workman.

Yaya Chentouf then entered in relief in Gardea. He allowed a walk and a hit by pitch to load the bases. Chentouf buckled down and induced a grounder from Aaron Shackelford to get out of the jam.

Chentouf was brought back out for the eighth and worked around a leadoff single to Brendt Citta in the eighth to maintain Erie's 5-4 lead.

Dylan Rosa got on board with a hit by pitch by Travis McGregor to begin the ninth. Eric De La Rosa replaced Rosa as a pinch-runner before Kerry Carpenter provided some much-needed insurance. He crushed a two-run blast to right center field to put Erie up 7-4. The home run was his 21st of the year and gave Carpenter his 20th multi-hit game of the season.

Zac Houston struck out the side in a scoreless ninth for the save. The last 10 outs he has recorded have all been via the strikeout. The big righty notched his first save since June 30, 2019 against the Harrisburg Senators.

Chance Kirby (6-2) earned the win. He tossed his second quality start of the season. The right-hander allowed no runs on one hit, walking one, and striking out five in six innings of work.

Burrows (4-2) received the loss. He had his shortest outing of the season. The right-hander lasted just 1.1 innings and gave up a season-high five runs.

The victory tonight helped Erie gain ground in the playoff hunt. The SeaWolves are now a game back of the first place Richmond Flying Squirrels in the Southwest Division with 11 games remaining in the first half.

