Patriots Take Opener in New Hampshire

(Somerset Patriots) Elijah Dunham of the Somerset Patriots at bat(Somerset Patriots)

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Somerset Patriots (36-21) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-30) on Tuesday evening by a score of 6-5 at Northeast Delta Dental Field.

Anthony Volpe got the scoring started with an RBI single in the fifth to plate Mickey Gasper. Elijah Dunham then followed with a bases clearing double and Jeisson Rosario added a sacrifice fly to cap a five-run inning.

Somerset added another run on an RBI groundout by Michael Beltre in the next inning.

New Hampshire cut the lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Phil Clarke and a three-run double by Cam Eden.

It became a one-run game in the seventh after LJ Talley's sacrifice fly plated John Aiello.

Will Warren (2-1) went five scoreless innings and struck out six to pick up the win. Andrew Bash (2-3) allowed five earned runs on three hits in an inning of work. Jose Mujica (2) struck out five in two innings for the save.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on Wednesday with a double header against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beginning at 5:05 pm at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball.

