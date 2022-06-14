Richmond Comeback Snubbed by Senators in 2-1 Loss

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A late comeback effort by the Richmond Flying Squirrels came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at FNB Field.

Richmond (33-25) was held to five hits against three pitchers for the Senators (27-31). Three of the five hits came in the top of the eighth inning.

In the third inning with two outs, Mike Gigliotti propelled a solo home run to right field and gave the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead. It was Gigliotti's fifth home run of the year, the most he's had in a single season.

The Senators took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Justin Connell launched a two-run homer off Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse (Loss 4-4). Brickhouse ended his start with five hits allowed and two runs with seven strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels' best chance to score came in the eighth inning. With runners at first and second with two outs, Diego Rincones sent a base hit to right field, but Brandon Martorano was tagged out at home off a throw from Connell to prevent the tying run.

Zach Brzykcy (Save, 2) induced a groundout and two flyouts in the ninth inning to secure the Senators victory.

Harrisburg starter Franklyn Kilome (Win, 1-2) finished the night with one run allowed off two hits and seven strikeouts over six innings.

The series between the Flying Squirrels and the Senators continues Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for noon. Left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison (0-1, 7.43) will get the start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Alex Troop (4-1, 3.03) for Harrisburg.

The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs June 21-26. On June 26, it is Salute to Hoops Day at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans can go home with an 804 basketball "jersey" inspired tank top presented by Virginia Lottery. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

