SeaWolves Announce Wine & Spirit Tasting Nights

June 14, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today the team will host four ticketed Wine & Sprit Tasting Events at UPMC Park during the 2022 season in conjunction with the team's Official Local Sprit partner Altered State Distillery and the team's Official Local Wine partner, Arundel Cellars & Brewing Company.

Tasting Events will be held on the following dates:

Saturday, June 25 vs. Bowie Baysox (Orioles) - Celebration Cove

Saturday, July 30 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) - Stadium Club

Saturday, August 20 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) - Celebration Cove

Friday, September 9 vs. Altoona Curve (Pirates) - Stadium Club

Each participant in the tasting events will receive seven drink tickets to sample a variety of products from both Altered State Distillery and Arundel Cellars & Brewing Company. Tastings in the UPMC Park Stadium Club are $40 per ticket and include game ticket, sampling and light snacks. Tastings in Celebration Cove are $25 per ticket and include game ticket, sampling and light snacks. SeaWolves Captain's Club members and fans already holding tickets to any of the tasting dates may upgrade their ticket to take part in the tasting events for $13.

Tickets can be purchased at SeaWolves.com or at the UPMC Park ticket office. The SeaWolves return home to UPMC Park on Tuesday, June 21 when they host the Bowie Baysox at 6:05 p.m. It's the first Tork Tuesday featuring a Spencer Torkelson poster giveaway to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Hamot Health Foundation.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.