SeaWolves Slug Their Way Past Curve in Series Opener

June 14, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Jared Triolo knocked home two runs for the second consecutive game for Altoona, but an early five-run frame was too much for the Curve to overcome as the SeaWolves defeated Altoona, 7-4, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Triolo, who had his first multi-RBI game of the season on Sunday, brought two runs across as part of a four-run seventh inning for Altoona. With two outs and runners on the corners, Lolo Sanchez sent an RBI-single into left field off Erie reliever Dario Gardea, scoring Aaron Shackelford, who reached on a lead-off walk. The next batter Liover Peguero hit an RBI-single to center field to score Connor Scott from second base, setting up the two-run knock for Triolo. The frame produced Altoona's only runs of the game.

Curve starter Mike Burrows (L, 4-2) had an off night on the rubber. After a perfect first inning with two strikeouts, he allowed five runs on five hits in the second inning, recording just one out before exiting the contest. Quincy Nieporte hit a lead-off triple before Andre Lipcius followed with an RBI-single. Dillon Dingler and Parker Meadows then hit back-to-back singles to load the bases, when Luis Carpio reached on an RBI-fielder's choice that did not record an out. Gage Workman then cleared the bases with a three-run triple. The five runs were the most allowed in a start this season for Burrows.

Brad Case got the final two outs of the second inning and went 4.2 in total for the Curve, allowing no runs on one hit and three strikeouts. This matched Case's long outing of the season out of the bullpen. Austin Roberts and Nick Dombkowski each tossed scoreless frames, with Dombkowski striking out two batters.

Travis MacGregor allowed a two-run home run to Kerry Carpenter in the ninth inning to close out the game, his Eastern-League-leading 21st homer of the season. MacGregor allowed the two runs on two hits and one strikeout.

Sanchez and Brendt Citta each had two hits for Altoona in the loss. Chance Kirby (W, 6-2) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win for Erie.

Altoona will continue its six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Wednesday night. RHP Markus Solback will get the start for Erie, with RHP Enmanuel Mejia starting for Altoona in the contest.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.