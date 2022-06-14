Homers & Pitching Take the Fightins to Victory

Two solo home runs carried the Reading Fightin Phils to a series-opening 2-0 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox).

Jack Conley and Logan O'Hoppe hit solo homers, which accounted for the only runs of the contest. Vito Friscia finished with two hits.

The Reading pitching staff blanked the Sea Dogs and finished with 13 strikeouts. The visitors tallied just five hits throughout the game.

Reading's first run came in the bottom of the second inning. Conley hit a high-arching solo homer to left field, giving the team a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning. Noah Skirrow, the starting pitcher, got the Fightins out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning.

O'Hoppe doubled Reading's lead in the bottom half. He blasted a line drive solo shot just over the left field fence and made the score 2-0.

Portland threatened again in the top of the eighth inning, putting runners at first and second base with one out. But Ofreidy Gomez induced an inning-ending double-play.

Rijo lead off the bottom half with a walk. He stole second base and advanced to third on O'Hoppe's flyout. A strikeout ended the inning and Rijo was stranded at third base.

Skirrow pitched four scoreless innings. He gave up four hits and struck out seven, which tied a season-high for the right-hander.

Mike Adams came on in the fifth inning and got the win in Tuesday's contest. He didn't give up a run or a hit and struck out one.

Ryan Sherriff, who is in Reading on an MLB Rehab assignment, pitched the sixth inning. He didn't allow a hit or a run and struck out two.

Gomez took the mound for the seventh and eighth innings. He gave up a hit and two walks but kept the game scoreless. He finished with a strikeout.

Brian Marconi earned his seventh save of the season. He tossed a scoreless and hitless ninth inning while striking out two batters.

The Fightins will play at FirstEnergy Stadium next on June 15 at 7:00 PM.

