June 14, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SWEPT BY YARD GOATS - The Hartford Yard Goats swept the Portland Sea Dogs with a final score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. In the first inning, David Hamilton led off with an infield single and Ceddanne Rafaela drove him in with a double to left, giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Pedro Castellanos added to the score by making it back-to-back doubles, scoring Rafaela, and increasing their lead to 2-0. Aaron Schunk hit a solo homer in the fifth inning and cut into Portland's lead, 2-1. Hartford put more runs on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. Kennedy walked Toglia and was replaced by Joan Martinez on the mound. Martinez got the first out but walked Brenton Doyle and Daniel Cope. Tyler Hill stepped up to the plate, clearing the bases with a grand slam, giving the Yard Goat the lead 5-2. One more run came across to score for the Yard Goats in the top of the eighth against Sea Dogs reliever Caleb Simpson. Jimmy Herron led off with a walk and Toglia moved him to second with a groundout. Schunk sent a double to center, bringing Herron, and expanding their lead to 6-2. Portland added a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI ground from Rafaela, but that was all the offense that the Sea Dogs could summon, losing 6-3, completing a six-game sweep for Hartford.

RAFAELA SETTLING IN NICELY - Ceddanne Rafaela has had a hot start with the Sea Dogs in his first week in Double-A. In his first six-games, he is 9-for-26 and batting .346. He already has three doubles and two home runs with five RBI and five runs. Rafaela owns a 1.085 OPS, .464 wOBA and a wRC+ of 194.

BRIAN VAN BELLE JOINS STARTING ROTATION - RHP Brian Van Belle was added to Portland's starting rotation prior to tonight's game. Originally signed as a minor league free agent in 2020, Van Belle spent 2021 with the Greenville Drive and went 4-3 with a 4.10 ERA. So far in 2022, he is 3-2 with a 6.14 ERA with the Drive. His last start was June 10th against the Asheville Tourists. He tossed 4.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts. He did not issue a walk, but Van Belle did allow three home runs in the outing.

PEDRO CASTELLANOS STAYS STRONG - Pedro Castellanos extended his on-base streak on Sunday afternoon to 15 games. He is 23-for-61 (.377) with seven doubles, one home run, six RBI and 10 runs scored during the streak. Castellanos' streak dates back to May 27th.

NORTHEAST DIVISION FOES - After getting swept in six games by the Hartford Yard Goats, the Sea Dogs are now 17-28 against Northeast Division opponents this season. They are 12-15 at Hadlock Field, but that record drops to 5-13 when the team is on the road. In their previous series, Portland and Reading split the series 3-3.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 14, 2005: David Murphy, Brandon Moss and Jared Sandberg each hit two-run homers as part of a six-run third inning as Portland beat Harrisburg in the second game of a double header 8-2.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Chris Murphy will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched June 8th vs Hartforfd and tossed 6.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out 11. He tied a career-high in strikeouts and matched a season-high with earned runs. Portland Sea Dogs | PO Box 636, Portland, ME 04104

