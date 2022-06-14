Yard Goats to Host HBCU/Negro League Celebration Three-Day Event

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be hosting a three-day event called LEVELING the PLAYING FIELD from June 15th through June 17th in Hartford. The events will take place at the South End Boys & Girls Club, Hooker Live and Dunkin' Donuts Park. The three-day event is presented by the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation, and Charter Oak Family Health Center. All media is welcome to cover the events.

In 2021, the Yard Goats celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Baseball Leagues through music, dance, exhibitions, presentations and more. This year, the Yard Goats are excited to highlight the history and experience of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Both the Negro Leagues and Black Colleges were formed as a result of racial discrimination, and on the premise of providing equal opportunities for Black students and baseball players.

Events Schedule:

Day 1: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15th (5:00 PM)

Location: SOUTH END BOYS & GIRLS CLUB (129-131 Ledyard Street, Hartford)

"LEGEND BEHIND THE PLATE" -THE JOSH GIBSON STORY

-Documentary & talk back with Sean Gibson (great grandson of Josh Gibson)

-Doors open at 5:00 and program begins at 5:45

Day 2: THURSDAY, JUNE 16th (5:00 PM-7:00 PM)

Location: HOOKER LIVE (1 Sequassen Street, Hartford)

AN UNFILTERED PANEL DISCUSSION AROUND RACIAL AND GENDER EQUITY

-Moderated by Jay Williams, President & CEO of The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving

-Panel includes: Sean Gibson (President of Josh Gibson Foundation), Mary-Jane Foster (President & CEO of Interval House), Tony Womack (former MLB All-Star & World Series Champion), Cheryl Sharp (Civil Rights Attorney/Deputy Director of CHRO), JP Blandin (Head Coach of Delaware State University Baseball)

Day 3: FRIDAY, JUNE 17 (4:00 PM)

PRE-GAME BLOCK PARTY

Location: Heaven Skate Park

YARD GOATS GAME

Location: Dunkin' Donuts Park

Virginia State Trojans Marching Band, Live DJ Wrexx & Big Regg, Greek Strolls, Steppers, Dancers, Youth Marching Bands from across Connecticut, Painting & More

The first-place Yard Goats return home for a six-game homestand tonight (7:05 PM) against the Akron RubberDucks. Tickets for all games are available on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone or in person at the Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office.

