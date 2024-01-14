Wolves Sweep Stars in Cedar Park

January 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were swept by the Chicago Wolves with a 4-1 loss on Sunday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Chicago's Chris Terry put the Wolves on top 54 seconds into the first by cleaning a loose puck up near the slot and shoveling it past Remi Poirier. Terry then connected on a one-timer from Vasily Ponomarev to score another goal, which made it 2-0 for the Wolves at the 11:48 mark.

In the second period, Terry completed a hat trick by scoring a third unanswered goal to make it 3-0 Chicago at 13:43.

The third period saw Logan Stankoven score on a rebound off the dasher behind Chicago's goal to break up Adam Scheel's shutout bid with 6:50 remaining in regulation. However, Nathan Sucese thwarted any potential comeback by scoring an empty-net goal with 2:53 remaining to lock in a 4-1 victory for the Wolves and sweep of the two-game series.

In goal for the Wolves, Scheel held the Stars to one goal for a second straight night and improved his record to 6-7-3 with the win after making 34 stops. For the Stars, Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 11-6-2 after making 24 saves on 27 shots.

The Stars hit the road for their next action, a two-game series against the Milwaukee Admirals that begins on Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. face-off at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Wisconsin.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.