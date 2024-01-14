Gushchin Scores But Barracuda Fall at Condors

Bakersfield, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (11-18-5-0, 27 pts.) scored twice in the third period on Saturday at the Mechanics Bank Arena, but failed to dig out of a 3-0 hole, falling 3-2 to Bakersfield Condors (15-10-1-2, 33 pts.).

In the loss, Danil Gushchin became the first player on the Barracuda to reach 30 points as he notched his team-leading 13th goal of the year. Leon Gawanke also scored his eighth goal of the season and is now T-fourth among league defenders in tallies.

In the first, the Condors would jump out to 1-0 lead on their second shot of the game as Alex Peters (3) backhanded in a loose puck from above the crease at 5:44. Later in the period, on its first power play, the Condors would extend its lead as Rafael Lavoie (11) blasted a slapshot past Magnus Chrona at 14:27.

The Condors would extend their lead late in the second at 17:51 as Ben Gleason (7) ripped in a point shot past a screened Chrona.

After a late second-period penalty was called against the Condors, Gushchin (13) would get the Barracuda on the board at 1:38 of the third as he punched in a one-timer from Ethan Cardwell. At 13:38, the Barracuda would inch within a goal when Gawanke riffled a point shot past Jack Campbell to make it 3-2. Despite the Condors taking a penalty with 1:06 left, the Barracuda failed to tie the score and would fall in their fifth consecutive game.

The Barracuda continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday in Charlotte against the Checkers (Florida Panthers) and are Barracuda at Tech CU Arena on Wed., Jan. 24 to faceoff with the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets and upcoming promotions, head to SJBarracuda.com.

