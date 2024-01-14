Islanders Fall despite Skarek's Effort

January 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Bridgeport Islanders (10-21-4-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, received a season-high 38 saves in a terrific performance from Jakub Skarek on Sunday afternoon, but were edged by the Providence Bruins (21-12-3-2) in a 2-0 final at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Atlantic Division rivals took a scoreless deadlock into the final 10 minutes of regulation before Luke Toporowski scored his first goal since Nov. 22nd, which proved to be the difference. Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season, tied for third in the AHL.

BOX SCORE

Skarek settled in early and remained confident and consistent for most of the 60-minute contest. He made 15 strong saves in the first period alone, as the Islanders were outshot 15-8 in the opening period. One of them came on Justin Brazeau's breakaway at even strength.

Providence outshot Bridgeport by a 14-8 margin in the second, with the intensity picking up as the game went along. Tempers boiled over at 17:09 of the second period and led to a fight between Tyce Thompson and Dan Renouf, adding to an atmosphere that felt similar to a playoff game.

Skarek denied each of the first 36 shots he faced, but the 37th went in courtesy of Toporowski's seventh goal of the season at 10:55 of the third. The second-year pro converted on a rebound following Jakub Zboril's lengthy drive at even strength. John Farinacci had the secondary assist and also helped cap the scoring on Anthony Richard's empty-net goal with just 11.7 seconds remaining.

The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport fell to 1-6-0-0 against the Bruins this season.

It was the first time since Dec. 15th the Islanders had a result that was separated by more than a single goal. It was the fifth time this season that the Islanders have been blanked.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow afternoon to complete their busy weekend, facing the Hershey Bears at 3 p.m. on MLK Day. Doors open at 2 p.m. and tickets are on sale now. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.