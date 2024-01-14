DiPietro, P-Bruins Blank Islanders

Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 21 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season, helping the Providence Bruins blank the Bridgeport Islanders 2-0 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Luke Toporowski netted the game-winning goal with 9:05 remaining in the third period, while Anthony Richard sealed the victory with an empty-net goal. John Farinacci recorded two assists in the win.

How It Happened

Toporowski collected a rebound in the right circle off a Jakub Zboril one-timer from the left point and put it into the empty side of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:05 remaining in the third period. Farinacci received a secondary assist.

With 11 seconds remaining, Richard scored an empty-net goal to seal a victory for Providence. Ian Mitchell and Farinacci were credited with the assists.

Stats

DiPietro's shutout was his third shoutout of the season.

Richard extended his point streak to six games. He has eleven points in that span.

DiPietro stopped all 21 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 40 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to face the Penguins on Wednesday, January 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

