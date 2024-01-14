Admirals Earn Fifth Straight Win

Henderson, NV-The Milwaukee Admirals stayed undefeated in 2024 with a 7-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday afternoon. The win was their fifth in a row for the Ads and completed a three-game roadtrip sweep.

Troy Grosenick stopped all 24 shots he saw for his first shutout of the season and his ninth straight win, one shy of the Admirals team mark of 10 set by Brian Finley in 2004.

Coming on the heels of a Yaroslav Askarov blanking on Friday, Milwaukee has back-to-back shutouts for the second consecutive weekend. Over the course of their five-game winning streak the Ads have allowed their opponent to score in just one of 15 periods.

Mark Jankowski paced the Admirals offense with two goals and two assists, his second four-point night of the season, while both Egor Afansyev and Zach L'Heureux added a goal and two assists.

Jasper Weatherby potted a pair of goals for the second multi-goal game of his career.

The Admirals got on the board first when Weatherby deflected a shot from the high slot by Kevin Gravel and snuck past Henderson goalie Jesper Vikman 6:48 into the game.

Less than five minutes later Zach L'Heureux made it 2-0 with his eighth of the season. Stationed on the right post, L'Heureux collected passed off the end boards by from Roland McKeown and quickly roofed a backhand over a prone Vikman.

Milwaukee extend their lead to five in the second stanza with goals from Jordan Gross, Jankowski, and Egor and then put up two more in the third via the second of the night for both Weatherby and Jankowski.

The win boosts the Admirals record to 22-10-1 on the season, good for 45 points and first place in the Central Division.

The Admirals are off until next Friday night when they host Texas for two straight in a battle of the top two teams in the division.

