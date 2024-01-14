Blue Jackets Assign Forward Brendan Gaunce to Monsters
January 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Brendan Gaunce to the Monsters. In eight appearances for Columbus this season, Gaunce posted 1-2-3 with two penalty minutes and added 6-9-15 with 12 penalty mintes and a +5 rating in 24 appearances for the Monsters while serving as Cleveland's captain.
A 6'3", 191 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 29, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 161 career NHL appearances for Vancouver, the Boston Bruins, and Columbus spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-20 and 2021-24, Gaunce registered 12-15-27 with 63 penalty minutes. In 321 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, and Cleveland spanning parts of nine seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-23, Gaunce logged 95-114-209 with 195 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.
In 2020-21, Gaunce tallied 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in one season with Vaxjo Lakers HC in Sweden's SHL, helping his club claim the SHL Championship. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce posted 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters. Gaunce served as Belleville's captain during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2024
- Toronto Marlies Shutout Belleville Senators - Toronto Marlies
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Brendan Gaunce to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Stars Recall Forward Keaton Mastrodonato from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Max Crozier, Phil Myers, Gage Goncalves to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Loan D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds for Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Kieffer Bellows to an AHL Contract - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Providence to Continue Three-In-Three Series - Bridgeport Islanders
- Condors Edge Barracuda, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Gushchin Scores But Barracuda Fall at Condors - San Jose Barracuda
- Stevens Records his First Career AHL Hattrick in a 5-2 Victory Over the Tucson Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Admirals Earn Fifth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Gulls Downed by Wild, 2-1 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Brendan Gaunce to Monsters
- Monsters Pick Up Point In 3-2 Shootout Loss To Crunch
- Monsters Fall Short in 5-4 Loss to Comets
- Monsters Loan Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Jake Christiansen, Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky, Goaltender Jet Greaves Named to North Division Roster for 2024 All-Star Classic