Chris Terry's Hat Trick Propels Wolves Past Stars 4-1
January 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
Chris Terry recorded a hat trick to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 4-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday in Texas.
In addition to Terry's three goals, Nathan Sucese also scored, Vasily Ponomarev had three assists and Adam Scheel was strong in goal to help the Wolves complete a sweep of the weekend series between the teams. The win marked Chicago's fourth in its last five games overall and fourth in a row over the Stars.
Terry struck twice in the opening period, including a tally just 54 seconds into the game when the veteran forward banged a rebound of a Ronan Seeley shot past Texas netminder Remi Poirier from in close. Seeley and Ponomarev earned assists on the goal.
Later in the first, the Wolves took a 2-0 lead while on the power play. Terry worked a terrific give-and-go with Ponomarev with Terry finishing by rifling a one-timer from the right dot that sailed past Poirier high to the glove side. In addition to Ponomarev, Matt Donovan picked up an assist-the defenseman's AHL-leading 29th helper of the season. In his last 15 games, Donovan has two goals and 20 assists.
Terry and the Wolves kept coming in the second to take a 3-0 advantage. Max Comtois' blast from inside the circles was stopped by Poirier but Terry pounced on the rebound and flipped the puck into the net for his 16th goal of the season.
It marked Terry's first hat trick of the 2023-24 campaign and the third by the Wolves (Rocco Grimaldi and Nathan Sucese).
Texas' Logan Stankoven snapped Scheel's shutout bid with a goal with 6:50 remaining in the third.
Sucese capped the scoring with a empty-net goal in the waning moments. The unassisted tally was Sucese's 12th of the season.
Scheel made 34 saves to earn back-to-back wins in Texas. Poirier (24 saves) suffered the loss for the Stars.
The Wolves improved to 12-16-3-2 on the season while Texas dropped to 19-11-2-1.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Friday night (7 p.m.).
