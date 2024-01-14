Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Kieffer Bellows to an AHL Contract

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Kieffer Bellows to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. He originally signed a professional try out with the Marlies on October 30.

Bellows, 25, has recorded 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games this season with the Marlies. He has appeared in 162 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley, registering 51 goals and 35 assists. The Edina, Minnesota native has also collected 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 95 career NHL games. He was drafted in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 10 players who have dressed for both theMaple Leafs and Marlies - Simon Benoit, Pontus Holmberg, Martin Jones, William Lagesson, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

