Condors Edge Barracuda, 3-2

Ben Gleason nets the game winner as the Condors ran their unbeaten run to nine games.

The Bakersfield Condors (15-10-3, 33pts) remained unbeaten in nine games with a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda (11-18-5, 27pts) in front of 5,196 on Saturday. Ben Gleason (7th) scored his fifth goal in four games and it proved to be the game-winner. Raphael Lavoie (11th) scored on the power play and Alex Peters (3rd) opened the scoring. Jack Campbell secured the win, stopping 34 of 36 shots.

With the win the Condors have collected 16 of a possible 18 points in their last nine games. Following the game, five jerseys were auctioned off to benefit five local pediatric cancer patients totaling over $17,000.

The remaining Condors Fighting Cancer jerseys are available online for auction.

Bakersfield now heads to the Rockies for games on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT against the Colorado Eagles. Catch the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio app, and AHLTV.com.

