Texas Stars Recall Forward Keaton Mastrodonato from Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club has recalled forward Keaton Mastrodonato from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Mastrodonato, 23, has compiled 35 points (20-15=35) in 36 games this season for the Steelheads, leading all ECHL rookies with 20 goals and ranking third in points. The first-year forward ranks second on Idaho's roster in scoring and third in points. He's also tied for second with five power play goals, shares first with nine power play assists, and leads the team with six first goals.

The Powell River, British Columbia native was originally undrafted and signed an amateur tryout with Texas late last season following his college career at Canisius College. Mastrodonato made his professional debut on April 1, 2023 against San Jose and played in two games for the Stars at the end of the 2022-23 season. He signed a one-year AHL contract with Texas on July 25, 2023.

Texas hosts the Chicago Wolves tonight at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

