Stevens Records his First Career AHL Hattrick in a 5-2 Victory Over the Tucson Roadrunners

January 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks looked to bounce back from yesterday's 4-0 loss, as they faced off against the Tucson Roadrunners for the final time this season.

We saw a shakeup in the lineup with Vasily Podkolzin starting alongside John Stevens and Arshdeep Bains, while Aidan McDonough, Max Sasson and Tristen Nielsen remained comfortable together. Danila Klimovich also drew back into the lineup tonight, paired with Chase Wouters and Aatu Räty. Rounding out the forwards were Jermaine Loewen and Alex Kannok Leipert as the Canucks had chosen to go with a combination of 11 forwards and 7 defensemen.

Nikita Tolopilo gets the nod tonight, standing solid behind unchanged defensive pairings Christian Wolanin, Jett Woo, Matt Irwin and Filip Johansson. Quinn Schmiemann dresses tonight with Nick Cicek, and Cole McWard slots in as the final piece to tonight's puzzle.

A notable change to the Roadrunners lineup as Dylan Wells started between the pipes.

It was an aggressive first period as 3 Canucks and 6 Roadrunners found themselves in the penalty box. The Roadrunners were the first to strike first with a powerplay goal from Aku Raty, assisted by Max Szuber and Austin Poganski.

Although outshooting Tucson 13 -7, the Canucks found themselves heading into the second period down by 1.

The Canucks came out swinging in the second period with John Stevens tallying his 8th and 9th goal of the season in his back-to-back shifts. Arshdeep Bains sets up John Stevens to knot the game up at 1. Shortly thereafter, Bains cut down the right wing and gave it to Stevens in front of the net, who was able to pull the Canucks ahead by one.

The momentum did not stop there as Arshdeep Bains put one past Dylan Wells, off an assist from John Stevens and Christian Wolanin. This gave the Canucks a 2-goal cushion, as well as completed a Gordie Howe hattrick for John Stevens who also dropped the gloves in the first period.

Tucson got one back late in the third, but the Canucks we're up by 1 heading into the third period for the first time in this home series.

Looking to further pull ahead, Tristen Nielsen was able to net one through a maze of bodies off a pickup from Max Sasson for his 9th goal of the season. Tucson did not let off pressure, but an empty net left room for John Stevens to pick up his 3 of the game, for his first career AHL hattrick.

Nikita Tolopilo stopped 38 shots tonight and the Canucks were able to come away with a 5-2 win against Tucson and knot their season series up at 2.

The Canucks return home on Tuesday for a back-to-back against the Ontario Reign for Hockey Talks Night, and then close out their 6 game home stand on Saturday and Sunday against San Diego for Country night!

