Wolves Roar Back to Take 4-3 Overtime Win over Iowa

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Iowa Wild jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena, but the Chicago Wolves came roaring back to win 4-3 in overtime.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead 3:43 into the game. After Sammy Walker sent a puck out high from below the goal line, Daemon Hunt spun a shot on net and Adam Beckman punched the rebound past Keith Kinkaid (25 saves).

Gavin Hain doubled the advantage 1:11 later when Simon Johansson's bid deflected off a Chicago defender and bounced in off of Hain. Greg Meireles also earned an assist on the goal.

Iowa carried the 2-0 lead into the first intermission. The Wolves outshot the Wild 14-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

Joël Teasdale widened the margin to three goals 6:25 into the middle frame with a power-play tally. Caedan Bankier sent the puck to the side of the crease for Michael Milne, whose jam chance kicked out to Teasdale in the low slot for a forehand finish.

Cavan Fitzgerald kicked off the Chicago comeback at 11:16 of the second with a power-play one timer past Jesper Wallstedt (34 saves) from the right circle.

The Wolves pulled within one with 3:20 to play in the second period with another power-play goal when Cole Schneider tipped a Rocco Grimaldi shot over Wallstedt.

The Wild maintained the 3-2 lead into the break but trailed 27-19 in shots.

Grimaldi knotted the game at 3-3 just 31 seconds into the third period off a backdoor pass from Fitzgerald.

Iowa held on to force overtime, but Grimaldi chipped a forehand shot over Wallstedt on a breakaway at 4:11 of the extra session to earn Chicago the extra point.

Chicago outshot Iowa 38-28. The Wild were 1-for-4 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 2-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa picks up play on the road at Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

