Fourth Line Buzzes in P-Bruins Shootout Win over Monsters

Providence, RI - Vincent Arseneau and Trevor Kuntar each posted a goal and an assist, helping the Providence Bruins to a 4-3 shootout win over the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Joey Abate posted two assists in the contest. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced in relief to earn his 17th win of the season.

How It Happened

1:37 into the game, Luca Del Bel Belluz collected a face-off win in the right circle, walked it to the slot and fired a wrist shot inside the near post, giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead.

Cutting down the slot, Trey Fix-Wolansky caught a pass from the left-side boards and fired a shot that snuck past the pads of the goaltender, extending the Monsters lead to 2-0 with 14:27 remaining in the first period.

Arseneau carried the puck down the right wing into the circle, where he backhanded a pass over to Kuntar in the slot, who snapped a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, cutting the Monsters' lead to 2-1 with 2:39 to play in the first frame. Abate was credited with an assist as well.

From the bottom of the right circle, Abate zipped a pass to Arseneau above the crease, who redirected the puck into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 14:52 left in the second period. Kuntar received a secondary assist.

Skating the puck up the right wing, Georgii Merkulov dragged it through the defender's stick and beat him wide, before cutting to the net and tucking the puck around the goaltender on the forehand, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 9:53 remaining in the second period. Fabian Lysell and Dan Renouf were credited with the assists.

With 1:08 to play in the third frame, Fix-Wolansky one-timed a pass from the bottom of the left circle into the back of the net to tie the game at 3-3.

Merkulov and Brett Harrison scored in the shootout to secure two points for Providence.

Stats

Tonight's win gave Providence its' fourth three-in-three weekend sweep of the season.

Abate's two assists are good for the first multi-point game of his career.

Merkulov extended his point streak three games with five total points.

Lysell extended his point streak to four games with five total points in that span.

Bussi stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced in relief. The Monsters posted 37 total shots, while the P-Bruins totaled 43 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 0-for-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, March 1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

