Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

February 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (18-29-1-2; 39 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (17-26-3-2; 39 pts.)

The Iowa Wild face off against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 32-51-7-3 (16-27-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-24-4-1 at Chicago)

Last Time: Iowa prevailed 4-3 in a shootout victory over Chicago on Dec. 12... Vinni Lettieri scored twice for the Wild and Sammy Walker added a goal... Lettieri provided Iowa with the winning shootout tally... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 25-of-28 shots and all three shootout attempts in the win

2022-23: Iowa went 4-6-0-0 against Chicago in 2022-23... The Wild won three of the first four meetings... The final matchup of the season was the only game that went to overtime... Only one other game was decided by fewer than two goals (Chicago 6 - Iowa 5, Feb. 11, 2023)

TEAM NOTES

SERIES HISTORY: Iowa has won four consecutive games over Chicago dating back to Apr. 8, 2023... The four-game streak is Iowa's longest over the 93 games played in the series dating back to 2013-14... Iowa has won four games in a season series against Chicago four different times... The Wild had never won three games in a row over the Wolves prior to the 2023-24 season

FINAL STANZA: Iowa has scored in the third period in five games in a row and seven of the last eight... The Wild have outscored their opponents 7-4 in the closing 20 minutes of the last five games

MEET IN THE MIDDLE: Iowa has outscored an opponent in the second period just once in the last 19 games (Feb. 9 vs. Tucson)... The Wild have been outscored 57-38 in second periods this season

SEASON SERIES

Sunday's meeting will mark the 94th regular season game between Iowa and Chicago

The Wild have not played the Wolves in 75 days

Iowa played Chicago three times in the first 23 games of the season

The Wild will face off with the Wolves five times over the last 22 contests of the 2023-24 season

CURRENT LEADERS

Jesper Wallstedt has shut out the Wolves two times in three appearances this season

Wallstedt is 3-0-0 with a 0.98 GAA and a 0.964 SAV% against Chicago

Adam Beckman leads active Iowa skaters in career goals (8) against Chicago and is tied for the active leader in points (12) with Nick Swaney

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Chicago is 2-8-0-0 over the last ten games and has lost three straight

The Wolves have not won a game when trailing after two periods (0-20-0-0)

Chicago has been outscored 62-42 in third periods

