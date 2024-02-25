Bakersfield Takes Another 3-2 Contest to Cap Hockey Day in Southern Arizona

February 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners on game night(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON, AZ - It was a Saturday night full of déjà vu, whether it was the score, the Bakersfield shots on goal in both games, or the 1970s Phoenix Roadrunners throwback jerseys, the Roadrunners fell 3-2 to Bakersfield to fall to 29-17-2-1 on the year from the Tucson Arena.

Over $25,000 was raised to benefit Roadrunners Community Efforts in the postgame jersey game worn auction. Hockey Day In Arizona Opened with Coyotes Alumni, led by Shane Doan, beating the University of Arizona 8-2.

Bakersfield, much like Friday night, would light the lamp first at the Tucson Arena and put the Roadrunners in a 1-0 hole 2:12 into the first period. The early Condors goal would be the only score in the first twenty minutes. Tucson would outshoot the Condors 10-8 in the frame but couldn't capitalize with a goal.

Bakersfield would kick off the second period with more offense, scoring two more goals to extend their lead to three. It was a clean period on the stat sheet and special teams as only a holding minor on the Roadrunners would be called. The Roadrunners penalty-kill unit would deny Bakersfield in all three chances the Condors had on the power-play. Tucson would go 1-4 on the power-play in the contest.

The third frame was dominated by the Roadrunners both in scoring and shots on goal. Tucson outshot the Condors 20-3 in the frame and won the scoring battle 2-0. The first Roadrunners goal came from defensemen Vlad Kolyachonok just 1:29 into the period. The goal came on the power-play and was the third consecutive Roadrunners goal scored by Kolyachonok. Ben McCartney and Aku Raty picked up assists on the goal. With several chances throughout the period, it would take the Roadrunners just under 18 minutes of play until they scored again. This goal was scored by Curtis Douglas, his third of the year. Douglas was assisted by Josh Doan and Victor Soderstrom and brought the Roadrunners within one with 47 seconds left in the contest. Bakersfield would shut the door in the final minute and win both games of the weekend by a score of 3-2.

"We need to be sharper at the end of our attacks and that will lead to more scores. We have to be more focused and raise our effort and will to win. We have a great group of coaches here and we all just want a chance to be out on the ice together," said Defenseman Vlad Kolyachonok following Tucson's 3-2 loss on Saturday night.

Images from this story



Tucson Roadrunners on game night

(Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.