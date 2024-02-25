Crunch Downed by Comets, 5-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch are now 28-17-3-2 on the season as they complete the weekend's three-in-three 1-2-0-0. Syracuse is also 6-6-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 34-of-38 shots. Erik Källgren turned aside 28-of-30 in net for the Comets. Both Syracuse and Utica converted on one of their four power play opportunities.

The Comets opened scoring halfway through the first period with two goals 1:17 apart. The first came on the man-advantage when Topias Vilen set up Kyle Criscuolo for a one-timer from the high slot. Chase Stillman doubled the lead when he chipped in a back door shot off a cross-slot feed from Samuel Laberge. Daniel Walcott stole one back for Syracuse at the 13:32 mark. Max Groshev gained possession at the right boards and threw the puck toward the crease for Walcott to redirect in.

Syracuse tied the game with a power-play goal 5:59 into the middle frame. Gabriel Dumont faked a slap shot from the right circle and instead centered a feed for Gabriel Fortier to tip in as he cut towards the net.

Utica potted three goals in the third period to take the win. Just 2:42 into the frame, Stillman fired a shot from the point that went wide left, ricocheted off the end boards, hit Tomkins's back and went in. Joe Gambardella went bar down late in the frame before Stillman hit the empty net to complete the hat trick in the final minutes.

The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Declan Carlile is on a seven-game points streak (1g, 7a).

