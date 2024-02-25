Comets Use Third Period to Defeat Crunch, 5-2

Syracuse, NY. - The Utica Comets headed to the road in search of a revenge over the Syracuse Crunch, the same team that defeated them at home two nights previously by a single goal. This time, in hostile territory, the Comets did their best to tackle and beat one of the top teams of the shared North Division. Utica's advantage coming into the game was they didn't play the previous day, unlike Syracuse that was defeated at home against Belleville fewer than twenty-four hours ago. In the contest, the Comets stormed out to a two-goal advantage until the Crunch tied the game and the teams went into the final period locked at two goals each. The Comets used the final period and a burst offense to skate away with a 5-2 win including a Chase Stillman hattrick.

In the opening period, the Comets got off to a great start after scoring a couple goals to give them a lead. The first came on the powerplay after a wrist shot by Topias Vilen was deflected by Kyle Criscuolo at 9:08. It was Criscuolo's 11th goal of the season and put his team up 1-0. The Comets followed that up with another goal after Chase Stillman sliced the perfect pass from Sam Laberge into the Crunch net passed Matt Tomkins at 10:25. The Crunch pushed back after Daniel Walcott scored at 13:32 as the period ended with the Comets up, 2-1.

The Crunch scored a powerplay tally in the middle frame to tie the game as Gabriel Fortier drove the net and tucked the puck behind Comets netminder, Erik Kallgren at 5:59. With the game at 2-2, the teams headed into the final period of regulation. It was Stillman who broke the tie in the third period after his point shot went off the end wall, hit the goaltender Tomkins and rolled into the net for a 3-2 lead at 2:42. Stillman's goal was his nineth of the season. Later, Joe Gambardella rifled the puck off the crossbar and in after his slid to the middle of the Syracuse zone and scored to give Utica a 4-2 lead at 17:52. It was his eighth of the season and the Comets breathed easier leading 4-2. Stillman scored a hattrick to give the Comets yet another and a 5-2 lead and the game.

The Comets are back in action on the road against Belleville on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM. The team plays the Lehigh Valley Phantoms back at home on March 1st at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available for that game inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

