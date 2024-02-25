Wranglers Fall Short against Moose

Tough finish in Winnipeg.

The Wranglers fell 4-2 to the Manitoba Moose at the Canada Life Centre on Saturday night, after giving up four goals-against in the third period.

Cole Schwindt scored twice for Calgary and now has five goals in his last four games, while Matt Coronato added two assists in the contest.

Dustin Wolf made 37-saves between the pipes for Calgary.

The Wranglers opened the scoring at 12:31 when Schwindt tipped a point shot from Sam Jardine that found its way past Moose' netminder, Collin Delia.

Wolf was the difference maker in the first period, turning aside 17 shots in the opening frame.

1-0 at the break.

Calgary added to their lead in the second period on a 5-on-3 powerplay at 16:04.

With possession in the offensive zone, Coronato worked the puck to Jonathan Aspirot, who sent a pass to Schwindt, who then one-timed a shot between the post and the pad of Delia to extend the lead.

2-0 after 40 minutes.

However, Manitoba cut into the lead early in the third period.

Just 59-seconds into the frame, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby skated over the blueline and wired a wrist-shot into the top corner. 2-1.

The Moose tied the game at the 6:00 mark, as Dawson Barteaux whipped a shot from the blueline that hit a body in front and redirected past Wolf. 2-2.

Manitoba took the lead at 9:55 when a shot from Jonsson-Fjallby bounced off a skate in front and into the net. 3-2.

Jeffrey Viel padded the Moose lead at 16:30, scoring on a breakaway to put the game out of reach. 4-2.

