Bridgeport Islanders Look to Extend Five-Game Point Streak at Home

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-28-6-1) put their five-game point streak at home (3-0-1-1) on the line this afternoon in a 3 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds (24-21-3-2) at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders, who will wear their Fisherman jerseys again today, suffered a 4-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on the road last night, coming up short in their first trip to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Karson Kuhlman scored his ninth goal of the year early in the third period, while Jakub Skarek (4-18-5) made 26 saves. Julien Gauthier and Otto Koivula recorded assists.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Today's game is the 10th of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the last of six at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 5-2-2-0 against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate and has points in all five matchups at Total Mortgage Arena (4-0-1-0). The Islanders are also on a five-game unbeaten in regulation streak against Springfield overall (3-0-2-0). Cole Bardreau (4g, 4a) and Otto Koivula (2g, 6a) lead Bridgeport in the season series, while five of Jeff Kubiak's seven goals have come against the T-Birds. Four of the nine meetings have gone to overtime.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds hold the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms but just one point behind the Charlotte Checkers. Springfield is trying to "win the weekend" following a 6-3 home win against Hartford on Friday, but a 5-4 home loss to Providence last night. Zach Dean and AHL All-Star Adam Gaudette each scored twice, while Dean added an assist for a team-high three points. Meanwhile, Gaudette racked up his AHL-leading 28th and 29th goals, and climbed to seventh in the league's scoring race (45 points). He enters today's action on a six-game point streak with five goals and four assists over that span.

TIKI TIME

Henrik Tikkanen is expected to make his 11th AHL start this afternoon. He stopped 27 of 28 shots last Sunday and has allowed exactly one goal in each of his last three starts. He boasts an incredible .969 save percentage over that span. The rookie goaltender has allowed two goals or fewer in six straight starts dating back to Jan. 15th. Tikkanen, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, is 5-3-2 through 10 AHL games and is the first Bridgeport goalie this season to be unbeaten in regulation in three straight appearances (2-0-1).

FROM THE ISLAND

The New York Islanders loaned Hudson Fasching and Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport for conditioning on Friday. Both played last night in Wilkes-Barre, PA and are expected to play again this afternoon. Bolduc had two shots in his first AHL action since Mar. 18, 2023, while Fasching had a goal in the final second of the first period get waived off as the referees ruled that time had expired. Fasching, who is expected to play his 300th AHL game today, has eight points (3g, 5a) in 35 NHL games this season. Bolduc has three points (1g, 2a) in 33 NHL games this season. A 2023 AHL All-Star defenseman, Bolduc had 35 points (10g, 25a) in 56 games with Bridgeport last year in addition to making his NHL debut.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders are 16 points behind Springfield for the Atlantic Division's final playoff spot with 22 games left in the regular season... Bridgeport has allowed two goals or fewer in five of its last six games, but has scored one regulation goal or less in seven of the last eight... Matt Maggio has five points in his last five games (4g, 1a)... The Islanders' home penalty kill ranks second in the AHL (88.3%).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (23-20-14): Last: 4-2 L vs. Tampa Bay, yesterday -- Next: Tomorrow at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (22-23-4-2): Last: 5-3 L at Florida, last night -- Next: Saturday vs. Trois Rivières, 7:05 p.m. ET

