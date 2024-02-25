Late Equalizer Earns Monsters Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Bruins
February 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Providence Bruins 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the loss, the Monsters are now 30-15-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Luca Del Bel Belluz opened the scoring at 1:57 with a helper from Hunter Mckown, quickly followed by a goal from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 5:23 assisted by Jake Christiansen. Providence's Trevor Kuntar notched a tally late in the frame at 17:21 bringing the score to 2-1 Cleveland going into the first intermission. Bruins took lone control of the middle frame with goals from Vincent Arseneau at 5:08 and Georgii Merkulov at 10:06 pushing the score to 3-2 Providence after 40 minutes. Fix-Wolansky scored late in the third period at 18:52 off feeds from McKown and James Malatesta bringing the score to 3-3 at the end of regulation. Following a scoreless extra frame, Cleveland fell in the third round of a shootout by a final score of 4-3.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 39 saves in defeat. Providence's Michael Di Pietro made 2 saves in the first period while Brandon Bussi stopped 32 shots for the win.
The Monsters head home to face the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, February 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 1 0 0 3
PRO 1 2 0 0 1 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 37 0/0 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
PRO 43 0/3 0/0 0 min / 0 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record
CLE Greaves OT 39 4 2-3 23-9-4
PRO DiPietro - 2 2 - 16-6-0
PRO Bussi W 32 1 1-3 17-8-3
Cleveland Record: 30-15-3-3, 1st North Division
Providence Record: 33-15-3-2, 2nd Atlantic Division
