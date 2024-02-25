LA Kings Recall Jacob Moverare
February 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced the recall of defenseman Jacob Moverare to their NHL roster Sunday. It's the second recall of the 2023-24 season for the blueliner, who previously appeared in five games with the Kings during December.
Moverare, 25, has 18 points while appearing in 34 of Ontario's contests this season with two goals and 16 assists. He recently scored his first-career overtime game-winning goal for the Reign on Friday night to defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Toyota Arena. The former 2016 NHL Draft selection by the Kings has played 26 games for LA in his professional career.
A year ago, Moverare, a native of Ostersund, Sweden, posted a career-high 26 points with Ontario on four goals and 22 assists in 62 games and also saw time with the Kings, making two appearances.
