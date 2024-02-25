Reign Win Second Straight

The Ontario Reign (25-19-3-3) held off a third period charge and secured their second win in as many days on Saturday, defeating the San Diego Gulls (18-21-8-0) by a 3-2 score at Pechanga Arena.

Erik Portillo made 33 saves in net to secure the victory and improve to 14-8-3 in 26 appearances during his rookie season, while Samuel Fagemo, Martin Chromiak and Charles Hudon each scored goals and both Joe Hicketts and TJ Tynan earned a pair of assists.

Date: February 24, 2024

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 1 1 3 SD 0 0 2 2

Shots PP ONT 33 1/4 SD 33 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Charles Hudon (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Andrew Agozzino (SD)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Calle Clang

Next Game: Tuesday, February 27 vs. San Jose Barracuda | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

