Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 14th, 2024

November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return home for a season-long, six-game homestand that extends through Nov. 27. During this homestand, the Wolf Pack will welcome five different Atlantic Division rivals to town.

The Charlotte Checkers will be the lone team to make two appearances on this homestand.

Friday, November 15 th, 2024, Vs. Charlotte Checkers (7:00 p.m.) : The first of eight meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers goes on Friday night at the XL Center. The sides will meet again on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. back at the XL Center for the Wolf Pack's annual 'School Day Game'.

During the 2023-24 campaign, the sides met eight times. The Checkers won each of the first seven meetings, posting an overall mark of 7-1-0-0. The Wolf Pack managed a point in three of the eight matchups, going 1-5-2-0.

The Wolf Pack's lone regular season victory came at home on April 14. That afternoon, the Pack erupted for a 5-2 victory to set the stage for their Calder Cup Playoff matchup later that month.

After falling 3-1 in Game 1 to the Checkers on April 25, the Wolf Pack became just the second team to win a best-of-three First Round series when down 1-0. Alex Belzile scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game 2, as the Pack's 3-2 victory forced Game 3.

In that deciding Game 3, the Wolf Pack jumped out to a 3-0 lead en route to a 3-1 victory and a 2-1 series victory.

Saturday, November 16 th, 2024, Vs. Providence Bruins (6:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bruins meet for the second time in six days on Saturday night. This will be the first of five visits by the Bruins to the XL Center this season.

The sides will not meet again until Sunday, Dec. 15, in Providence.

The Bruins won the first meeting in the head-to-head matchup by a final score of 4-2 last Sunday afternoon.

Bo Groulx opened the scoring 9:57 into the hockey game, securing his 100 th career AHL point. Max Jones tied the game 10:40 into the second period, however, pouncing on a rebound for his first goal as a Bruin.

Former Wolf Pack forward Tyler Pitlick gave the Bruins the lead for good at 15:45, tipping in an Ian Mitchell shot on the power play.

Marc McLaughin buried the game-winning goal 2:12 into the third period, converting on a breakaway attempt for his second goal in as many games. Adam Sýkora got the Wolf Pack within one at 5:59 with a redirection in front, but Patrick Brown's empty net tally sealed the deal.

Quick Hits:

- The Wolf Pack are 5-1-0-0 at the XL Center this season. They are tied for the third most wins at home in the league.

- Defenseman Blake Hillman recorded his first point of the season, an assist, in the first meeting against the Bruins last Sunday. His helper came on Sýkora's third period goal.

- The Wolf Pack posted a record of 1-2-1-0 at home against the Checkers during the 2023-24 campaign.

- Forward Dylan Roobroeck has points in five of his last seven outings (4 g, 2 a, 6 pts).

