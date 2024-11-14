Roadrunners Announce Schedule Change for January

November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners announced today a change in their second half schedule that will see their game originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 22 move to Tuesday, January 21. Face-off for the new date is 6:30PM. Any tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be good for use on the new date.

The January 22 date was originally slated to be an early start Kid's Day Game but due to scheduling conflicts, had to be cancelled for the 2024-25 season.

"We are disappointed in moving away from the Kid's Day Game this season but are excited to plan for a return of that game during the 2025-25 season," said Bob Hoffman, Tucson Roadrunners President. "Several factors made this year's planned game logistically challenging forcing us to revisit and ultimately move the game versus Henderson up a day and at a normal start time."

As a substitute for the early start time for kids, the Roadrunners announced that their Holiday game on Monday, January 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) will be a Kid's FREE Day when they host the Silver Knights. Face-Off is scheduled for 6:00PM. All Kid's 14 and under will be admitted FREE (with a paid adult) and will receive a Kid's Workbook giveaway (while supplies last).

