Blue Jackets Loan Forward Gavin Brindley to Monsters

November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets loaned forward Gavin Brindley to the Monsters. A 5'9", 168 lb. right-shooting native of Estero, FL, Brindley, 20, was selected by Columbus in the second round (34th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 15, 2024 through the 2025-26 season.

Brindley posted an even rating in one NHL appearance for Columbus in 2023-24 and registered 37-54-91 with 50 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 81 career NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning two seasons from 2022-24. Brindley earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors while leading the conference in scoring in 2023-24 and was also named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, Big Ten First All-Star Team, NCAA (West) First All-American Team, and USCHO Second Team that year. In 2022-23, Brindley helped the Wolverines claim the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Brindley helped Team USA claim Gold (2024) and Bronze (2023) Medals at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and represented the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

