Ads Announce Second Phase of Promotional Schedule

Milwaukee, WI-The Admirals announced the second phase of their 2024-25 promotional schedule today which features many of the team's signature giveaways, post-game concerts, ticket specials and entertainment.

The highlight of the team's promotional schedule every season is the Admirals Concert Series, presented by Toyota, Lee Jeans, Coors Light and Landmark Credit Union. At four different games the team will welcome national recording acts to play in post-game concerts and the show is free with a ticket to the game.

The 2024 Admirals Concert Series is as follows:

Friday, January 24th at 7 pm vs Charlotte, featuring Chase Matthew

Saturday, February 8th at 6 pm vs. Grand Rapids, featuring 38 Special

Saturday, February 22nd at 6 pm vs Henderson, featuring Mitchell Tenpenny

Saturday, March 8th at 6 pm vs. Iowa, featuring a Christian Concert (to be announced soon)

In addition, Milwaukee's very own Pat McCurdy will bring his unique performance to the Ads game on December 30th. He'll play before and after the game in the Coors Light Chill Zone, located in the south end of Panther Arena.

The University of Wisconsin Marching Band bring their exceptional show to the team's game on Friday, January 31st, courtesy of Pegasus Partners. They will play before and during the game and then post-game the band will hit the ice for a special 4th Period performance.

The Admirals are also excited to host the much-awaited reunion of the Dudley Brother's, D'von, Bubba Ray, and Spike, for Salute to Wrestling on Friday, January 3rd. They will sign autographs and take pictures with fans in the Coors Light Chill Zone.

Motor Sports Night returns to Panther Arena this year with appearances from Wisconsin-born drivers Sam Mayer (NASCAR XFINITY), Josh Bilicki (NASCAR), and Johnny Sauter (NASCAR Trucks).

On Thursday, February 13th the Admirals will celebrate Valentine's Day with a special bobblehead featuring winger Zach L'Heureux as cupid, including the wings, for the fist 3,000 fans courtesy of Wrangler.

In addition to the L'Heureux bobblehead, other great giveaways will include tuxedo T-shirts for the first 3,000 fans on December 13th, courtesy of Landmark Credit Union, Green & Gold Gruber Law Offices/Admirals t-shirts for the first 4,000 on December 21st, Admirals Holiday Cups, presented by Major Goolsby's, for the first 3,000 on December 27th, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Cowbells (4,000) on December 30th, Screamin' Sicilian Hockey Glove Oven Mitts for 3,500 on February 8th, Brewers/Admirals themed baseball jerseys for the first 2,500 fans on February 21st, and Admirals practice jerseys for the first 1,000 kids 14 & under on March 16th, presented by Children's Hospital.

For the 17th straight season, all the good boys & girls have a chance to take in a game with their humans, for Sendik's Dog Day. On this Saturday, November 16th and Friday, March 15th fans can bring their dogs to the game for just $5 and $3 from each dog and human companion ticket sold will be donated to HAWS of Waukesha.

Summerfest Winning Weekdays are back for another year! For any Monday through Thursday game, if they Admirals win all fans in attendance can redeem their ticket for a free one to the next weekday game. With 11 weekday home games there is the potential for a lot of free hockey!

Ian's Pizza Student Nights are back again this season at Panther Arena. At every Friday home game high school and college students can get ticket and a slice of Ian's Pizza (redeemable in restaurant only) for just $13.

In addition, at eight Friday night home games this season fans can buy an ticket to the game AND a ticket to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for just $22.

The Admirals will continue to add other promotions, giveaways, and entertainment as the season nears. You can stay up-to-date on the latest happenings. As always, all promotions and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

