Jan Bednar Reassigned to Toledo
November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday reassigned goaltender Jan Bednar to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
Bednar, the 107th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2020, has appeared in six games with the Walleye this season, showing a 4-2-0 mark with one shutout to go along with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Last campaign as a rookie with Toledo, the 22-year-old logged a 22-7-2 record with two shutouts with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 36 regular-season outings. He added a 4-1 ledger in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. In 45 career pro regular-season contests with the Walleye, Bednar has established a 27-10-2 ledger with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Bednar spent three seasons in the QMJHL from 2020-23 with Acadie-Bathurst and compiled a 38-24-5 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
