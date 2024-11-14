Ville Husso Returns to Grand Rapids
November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned goaltender Ville Husso to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Husso has suited up for three games with the Griffins this season and has a 2-0-0 record with one shutout to go along with a 1.23 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage. In his four-game career with Grand Rapids, Husso has a 3-0-0 ledger with two shutouts, a 0.87 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. Husso has competed in two games with the Red Wings this season with a 4.94 GAA and a .811 save percentage. Last campaign, the 29-year-old was limited to 19 NHL games with Detroit due to injury and showed a 9-5-2 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Husso made his Griffins debut last season on Jan. 26 during a conditioning stint, collecting a 25-save shutout over the Belleville Senators. Throughout his six-year NHL career, the Helsinki, Finland, native has a combined 69-42-16 ledger with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 134 appearances. At the AHL level, Husso has logged a 53-54-16 mark with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 133 contests.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso
(Nicolas Carrillo)
