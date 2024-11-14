Askarov and Bordeleau Power Barracuda Past Gulls

November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - Yaroslav Askarov made a career-high 48 saves and Thomas Bordeleau scored a pair of power-play goals as the San Jose Barracuda (8-4-0-0) held off the San Diego Gulls (4-9-0-0), 2-1, on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena. Dating back to last season, the Barracuda have now won five in a row versus the Ducks affiliate.

In the first period, the Barracuda were outshot 20-7 and took three minor penalties that led to Gulls power plays, but Askarov held the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

In the second, after the Barracuda took their fifth penalty, Sam Colangelo (8) netted his team-leading eighth goal of the year as he ripped in a one-timer from atop the left dot. Bordeleau (1) would answer back at 15:45, also on the power play, as Luca Cagnoni sprung an outlet pass from his end to Collin Graf and Graf slid it over to Bordeleau who snapped it home.

Tied at 1-1 in the third, Bordeleau managed to score again and give the Barracuda their first lead as he tipped in a Cagnoni point shot on the power play at 12:49. After giving up a goal on the fifth shot he faced in the second period, Askarov would go on to turn aside the next 19 straight en route to the 2-1 win.

The Barracuda continue their five-game homestead on Saturday (6 p.m.) as they host the first-place Calgary Wranglers for Hockey is For Everyone Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a fanny pack. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

