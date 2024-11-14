Syracuse Crunch to Hold Food Drive in Support of Annual ED23 Foundation, Empire Orange Publishing and Hart and Tay Train Foundation Turkey Dinner Giveaway November 22

November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a food drive benefiting the annual ED23 Foundation, Empire Orange Publishing and Hart and Tay Train Foundation Turkey Dinner Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 22 when the team hosts the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

In support of the Turkey Dinner Giveaway, fans are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items to the game on Nov. 22. Collection bins will be located at each entrance around the arena.

All items will be donated to the annual ED23 Foundation, Empire Orange Publishing and Hart and Tay Train Foundation Turkey Dinner Giveaway taking place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at The Boys & Girls Club in Center Village (212 Van Buren Street) from 12 to 2 p.m. This year, the Turkey Dinner Giveaway will provide turkeys to over 500 underserved families in the Syracuse area.

About ED23 Foundation

At the ED23 Foundation, we empower our community's youth with holistic growth, merging sports training and leadership education. Led by Eric Devendorf, SU basketball legend, coach, and philanthropist, we're shaping future stars through community, skill development, and empowerment. www.ed23foundation.org.

