Griffins Prepare for Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game Presented by Nestle Purina

November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 vs. Iowa Wild

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Winter Clothing Drive: SAVOR, the exclusive food & beverage provider for Van Andel Arena, is holding a winter clothing drive to benefit local charities and missions. For home games through Dec. 6, fans are encouraged to bring any new or gently used winter clothing of all types and sizes from infant to adult and drop off their donations at the collection bin inside the Consumers Credit Union Club Restaurant and Bar, located on the lower level of the arena.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 vs. Iowa Wild

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina

Time: 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 3 p.m. for the general public, 2:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina: Bring your dog to Van Andel Arena for a night of fun with the Griffins. Those bringing dogs must purchase tickets within the designated dog sections (110, 112, 114, 116, 118, 120, 210 and 220). Dog tickets are priced at $5, with all proceeds benefiting the Kent County Animal Shelter. Upon entering through the main lobby, dog owners must sign and submit a waiver form and only one dog per fan is permitted. Outdoor relief stations will be located on the southeast and southwest corners of the arena. Click here to buy your tickets and to learn more about the game.

Brad "Dogg" Thompson's 2,000th Game: Equipment manager Brad "Dogg" Thompson will work his 2,000th regular-season game with the Griffins. In his honor, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a "Dogg" beard chia pet courtesy of University of Michigan Health-West.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Sunday is Fun Day: For all Sunday games, enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m., while supplies last. For the game on Feb. 23, the promotion will run from 4-6 p.m., while supplies last.

