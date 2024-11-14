Amerks Drop First of Two to Rocket in Overtime

November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (7-4-1-0) scored midway through the third period to force overtime but were unable to secure the extra point as they came out on the wrong side of a 3-2 score against the first-place Laval Rocket (10-2-0-0) Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the defeat in the extra frame, Rochester has won six of its last eight games dating back to Oct. 23. Since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, the Amerks have posted a near-perfect 14-3-1-0 mark at The Blue Cross Arena versus Laval, including all four meetings last season.

Forwards Graham Slaggert and Anton Wahlberg both scored in the second and third periods, respectively, while Brendan Warren, Jiri Kulich, and Brett Murray all registered an assist. Kulich posted a game-high seven shots.

Goaltender Michael Houser (4-2-1) made his eighth appearance of the campaign. The Youngstown, Ohio, native, who carried a shutout into the third period, has helped the club earn at least one point in two of his three games this season and four of his last six dating back to the 2023-24 season.

FIRST PERIOD

In the first period, the two clubs were whistled for six penalties and 18 shots, however, the score remained unchanged.

While Rochester outshot Laval 14-4 in the opening frame, the best scoring chance came on Brandon Gignac and Luke Tuch's odd man rush in the final minute. Gignac sprinted through the neutral zone outracing an Amerk for the puck before he dished a pass to his left for Tuch, but the latter was stonewalled by Houser's right arm to keep the game scoreless.

SECOND PERIOD

The Amerks drew the only two infractions of the stanza, which came in the first five minutes of play, but much like the first period, the game remained scoreless thanks to both goaltenders.

Houser had multiple grade-A saves over the course of period, two of which came on Sean Farrell's attempts near the seven-minute mark, before also stopping a shot that clanged off the left post in the final minutes.

After a flurry of saves from Houser, Ryan Johnson broke the puck out of the Amerks zone from the right corner of his netminder. A Laval skater intercepted the outlet pass, but Mason Jobst forced a turnover by playing his body and the puck was waiting for Warren. The fifth-year Amerk sped into the Rocket zone along the right-wing wall and centered a pass to a streaking Slaggert, who slipped behind the Laval defense and steered the offering past goaltender Jakub Dobeš.

THIRD PERIOD

In a one-goal game to begin the final period, both Laval and Rochester were whistled for a penalty in the opening 60 seconds. On the infractions, Houser turned aside Joshua Roy's attempt from the right circle but moments later, Laval evened the game at 1-1.

After both teams gained a skater, William Trudeau dumped the puck into the offensive zone from the right point down to the corner. A pair of skaters for each team attempted to retrieve it, but Vincent Arseneau rimmed it back around the wall to Tuch, who was stationed at the wing. As he gained possession, he quickly fired inside the post and Houser's leg to tie the score.

Halfway through the frame, Laval added its second goal of the frame when Alex Barré-Boulet blasted a one-time feed from Logan Mailloux and Roy at the 9:31 mark while on the power-play.

Despite seeing its lead evaporate and facing a deficit for the first time in the contest, Rochester responded on the ensuing shift as Zachary Metsa grabbed the puck at the right defense position following the face-off. The defenseman provided a long stretch pass to the opposite blueline for Murray to tip inside the offensive zone. Kulich skated by Murray, and as Dobeš attempted to cover the puck with his glove, the Czechia native poke it loose for Wahlberg to flip into the empty net with 10:16 left in regulation.

Following the goals, neither team was able to break the 2-2 game, thus the overtime period was required.

OVERTIME

In the extra frame, it was a slower pace as the two clubs tried to figure out how to solve the opposition, but Rochester was called for interference with 1:44 on the clock. On the ensuing power-play, Mailloux netted the game-winner with 21 seconds remaining to lift Laval to the 3-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Amerks close out their back-to-back set with a rematch against the Rocket on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 16. Game time is slated for a 5:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

LAV: L. Tuch (4), A. Barré-Boulet (4), L. Mailloux (4 - OT GWG)

ROC: G. Slaggert (3), A. Wahlberg (4)

Goaltenders

LAV: J. Dobeš - 29/31 (W)

ROC: M. Houser - 22/25 (OTL)

Shots

LAV: 25

ROC: 31

Special Teams

LAV: PP (2/4) | PK (4/4)

ROC: PP (0/4) | PK (2/4)

Three Stars:

1. LAV - L. Mailloux

2. LAV - A. Barré-Boulet

3. LAV - L. Tuch

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.