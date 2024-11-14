Head Coach Todd Nelson Returns to Bears from Family Leave
November 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced that head coach Todd Nelson has returned to the club after being away for family reasons.
Nelson will be back behind the bench for Hershey's game versus Bridgeport this Friday, Nov. 15 at GIANT Center.
