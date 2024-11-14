T-Birds to Raise Funds for Hurricane Helene Relief for Charlotte Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to support the North Carolina community during their home games against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 22. Fans aged 21 and older can enjoy specialty "Hurricanes for Hurricane Relief" in the Breakaway Lounge, with portions of the drink proceeds aiding those affected by Hurricane Helene in late September.

This special promotion will benefit Samaritan's Purse, a nonprofit organization based in Boone, N.C., that has been actively supporting those impacted by Hurricane Helene's destruction.

"Though our teams compete on the ice, we at the Thunderbirds felt it was only right to extend our support to the people of North Carolina as they continue to recover from the hardships caused by Hurricane Helene," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We're grateful to our partners at the MassMutual Center for joining us in this meaningful effort to make a difference for a community in need."

"Oak View Hospitality Group is honored to partner with the Thunderbirds in this meaningful initiative," said Chris Hayes, General Manager of OVG Hospitality. "We're confident our community will come together to support this effort and make a positive impact."

Fans looking to purchase tickets for Nov. 16 or Nov. 22 can visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-4625.

